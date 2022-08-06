Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Mediclinic International (LON:MDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 464 ($5.69) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.72) to GBX 460 ($5.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

MDC stock opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.13) on Thursday. Mediclinic International has a 1-year low of GBX 271.40 ($3.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 502 ($6.15). The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,383.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 455 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

In other Mediclinic International news, insider Tom Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £73,200 ($89,694.89).

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

