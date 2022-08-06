Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $97.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $87.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

