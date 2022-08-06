Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,826.73% and a negative return on equity of 119.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mersana Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 211,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,092,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $707,747.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,092,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,287,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,674,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 647,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,323. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 278,047 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.