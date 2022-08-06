Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) in a report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock Performance

Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms, Inc. (META)

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 117,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

