MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

