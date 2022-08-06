Michele Lau Sells 7,274 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 211.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

