Michele Lau Sells 7,274 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
GoDaddy Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 211.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GoDaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.