MicroVision, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MicroVision in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for MicroVision’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 2,515.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

MicroVision Trading Down 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. MicroVision has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 420.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

