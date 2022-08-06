MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 124,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 62,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14.

MiNK Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:INKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned 1.03% of MiNK Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

