Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.63

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.63 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($0.98). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 78.20 ($0.96), with a volume of 3,756,629 shares.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.63. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,910.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60.

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

