Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Trading Up 5.1%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 7,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 28,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Montage Gold (MAUTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.