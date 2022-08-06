MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €24.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday.

MOR opened at €22.43 ($23.12) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $765.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.55 and a 200-day moving average of €22.58. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a 52-week high of €51.60 ($53.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.98.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

