MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €34.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.05) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($67.01) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, June 10th.

MOR stock opened at €22.43 ($23.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €16.45 ($16.96) and a 52-week high of €51.60 ($53.20). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $765.96 million and a PE ratio of -1.25.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

