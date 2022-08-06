MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.60

Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.60 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

MYCELX Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £10.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.60.

MYCELX Technologies Company Profile

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

