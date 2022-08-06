Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.91. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 32,557 shares trading hands.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a PE ratio of 155.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15.

About Nanophase Technologies

(Get Rating)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

