National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million.

5N Plus Trading Up 5.6 %

VNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins downgraded 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$166.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$1.03 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$118,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,842,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,175,756.30. In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,842,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,175,756.30. Insiders have acquired 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,350 in the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

