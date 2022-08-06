National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$207.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.74 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$23.54 and a one year high of C$41.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft bought 1,872 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,012.30.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

