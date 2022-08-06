National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.86.

Shares of BOS opened at C$15.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.77. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$13.06 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.17 million.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

