National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
AND has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.50.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$148.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.60 million.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.