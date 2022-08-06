National CineMedia (NCMI) to Release Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect National CineMedia to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National CineMedia has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NCMI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.91%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

