National Express Group’s (NEX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

National Express Group (LON:NEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 240 ($2.94) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.06) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday.

National Express Group Stock Up 0.6 %

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 182.40 ($2.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.10 ($2.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.53). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 230.67.

Insider Activity at National Express Group

National Express Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Chris Davies acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £30,750 ($37,679.21). In related news, insider John Armitt sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.82), for a total transaction of £12,919.10 ($15,830.29). Also, insider Chris Davies bought 15,000 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £30,750 ($37,679.21).

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

