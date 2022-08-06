NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $20.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $17.00 price objective on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 305,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.13. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

