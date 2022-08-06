Nestlé S.A. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nestlé in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 123 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

NSRGY opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $106.67 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 94.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 74,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 4.3% in the second quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 62,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 1.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter worth about $27,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

