NevGold (OTC:NAUFF) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NevGold Corp. (OTC:NAUFF – Get Rating) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.44 and last traded at 0.43. Approximately 68,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 36,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.42.

NevGold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.47.

About NevGold

NevGold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver polymetallic deposits. It owns interests in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash projects in Nevada, the United States; and the Ptarmigan silver polymetallic project in British Columbia, Canada.

