News (NWSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

News Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. News has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 60.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

