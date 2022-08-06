NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.46

NexJ Systems Inc. (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.54. NexJ Systems shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

NexJ Systems Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NexJ Systems (TSE:NXJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexJ Systems Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexJ Systems

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers NexJ CRM for wealth management, private banking, commercial banking, and corporate banking. It also provides NexJ Nudge-AI, a suite of digital assistants that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing for advisors and relationship managers.

