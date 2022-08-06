NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($89.20) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.22) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($96.19) to GBX 6,200 ($75.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($107.83) to GBX 8,000 ($98.03) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,768.57 ($95.19).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,444 ($78.96) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 5,578 ($68.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,484 ($103.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,305.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,436.36.

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.94) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($83,930.89).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

