NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

NI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.