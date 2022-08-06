Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,759,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

