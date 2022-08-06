Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.08

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.97. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 121,549 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFBK. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $728.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. 64.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

