Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.19 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.06 ($0.05). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 4.06 ($0.05), with a volume of 25,921 shares traded.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £7.52 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
