Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.92. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 30,840 shares changing hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 11.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 152.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

