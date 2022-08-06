Novavax (NVAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.51 per share for the quarter. Novavax has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novavax Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NVAX opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22. Novavax has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $277.80.
NVAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
