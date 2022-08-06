Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after buying an additional 247,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,114,000 after buying an additional 236,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.38. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 587 shares in the company, valued at $46,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

