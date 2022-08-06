OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $435.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneSpan will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 113.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth $1,279,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 73.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 19.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 207,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,138 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

