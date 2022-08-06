Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ontrak Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ontrak has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Ontrak

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 76.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, insider Arik Hill acquired 25,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $156,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 33.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 57,287 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ontrak by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

