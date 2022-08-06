Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.52

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$52.52 and traded as low as C$50.30. Open Text shares last traded at C$50.54, with a volume of 550,449 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.53. The company has a market cap of C$13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.52.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

