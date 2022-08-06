Oppenheimer Comments on Global Payments Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $10.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 711.15, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $179.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

