Oppenheimer Comments on KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

NYSE KKR opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.