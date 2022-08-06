Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cummins Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the company will earn $18.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.92. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $220.02 on Friday. Cummins has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

