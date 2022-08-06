Oppenheimer Weighs in on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 690.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 136,691 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 5,964.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 275,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

