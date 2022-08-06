Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on YUM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.61. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,493,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

