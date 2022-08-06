Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $772.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.68 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

