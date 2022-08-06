Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $99.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 107.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Ovintiv by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.