P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.58

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.58 and traded as high as $36.36. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 46,793 shares.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth $378,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

