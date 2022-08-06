Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

FNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Trading Up 3.5 %

FNA opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.70.

Insider Activity

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares in the company, valued at $31,235,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,568 shares of company stock worth $2,330,853. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.