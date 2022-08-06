Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $507.50

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 507.50 ($6.22) and traded as high as GBX 558.50 ($6.84). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 554 ($6.79), with a volume of 168,442 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 600 ($7.35) to GBX 620 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 710.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 500.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,724.47).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

