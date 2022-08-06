Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.54.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PARA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Paramount Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $24.26 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.21.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 15.71%.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
