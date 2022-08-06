Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.67

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $12.85. Park Aerospace shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 126,832 shares.

Park Aerospace Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $261.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 5.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

