PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Price Performance
NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
