Penelope F. Roll Buys 25,000 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.94 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 128,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 608,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.